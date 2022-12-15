This week we talk about joy, which is interesting because the main character of our reading is not in a joyful situation. In Matthew 11:2-11 we join John the Baptist in Harrods dungeon. Even in his captivity, John hears of the work Jesus is doing and arranges to send Jesus a message.
John asks Jesus if he is the Messiah that had been promised, and Jesus tells John about everything he was doing.
“Go and tell, John, what you hear and see: the blind receive their sight, the lame walk, the lepers are cleansed, the deaf hear, the dead are raised and the poor have good news brought to them.”
This third Sunday of Advent, I think of John’s joy. This passage from Matthew shows just how resilient and diverse our joy can be.
Christmas is meant to be a day to fill with joy, not for the pure sake of it, but because we need to remember that there are good things in the world.
John the Baptist shows us that even when the world seems bleak, you don’t need an excuse to find something that just makes you happy.
— Rev. Devon Thomas
