Our reading comes from John 9:1-41 which is the story of Jesus curing the blind man. As the story goes, Jesus met this man on the sabbath day before Jesus using his super powers to cure him.
This was a miracle and when the blind man told his family and friends about it, some were amazed, but there were others, such as Pharisees and town leaders who rebuked Jesus for working on the day of rest. Jesus responded by saying that if the sabbath day was indeed a day of rest, how then could it be a violation of God’s law to do a little work to give rest to someone who is restless?
