This week, we reflect upon the good news of Christ’s resurrection. This news was hard even for Jesus’s disciples to believe. In John 20:19-31, we find the disciples in hiding, having seen Jesus put to death by the power of Rome. That very evening, Jesus appeared before the disciples showing them his scars of execution and blessing them with the Holy Spirit.
As we struggle with our world, we often find ourselves struggling to believe God’s promise of love and peace. Like the disciples, the world shows us Jesus on the cross every day we turn on the news. We see the struggle to adapt to climate change and we wonder what sort of world we will leave our children.
