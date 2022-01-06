This week’s reading, one of the better-known passages in the Gospels, is the first chapter of John 1-3. In it we are told that “In the beginning was the word, and the word was with God, and the word was God. He was in the beginning with God. All things came into being through him, and without him, not one thing came into being. What has come into being.”
What does that mean? The gospel of John tells us the story of Jesus’ birth as a new beginning not just for humanity, but for God as well.
John is saying that for all human existence God has been trying to teach us how to love each other. Jesus was a new beginning for God because, through Jesus, John says that God chose to live on earth among us. God chose to do something new, and in exploring new ways to communicate with humanity, God was able to give us something special. Sometimes you need a new beginning to bring something special into the world.
As we enter this new year, I am sure there are some things we are glad to leave behind. We are still wrestling with a nation divided, a global pandemic and humanity’s deeply flawed ability to live into God’s love. With new beginnings come new possibilities and the ability to learn from our past. This is what Christianity is all about; trying and trying until you get something right.
— Rev. Devon Thomas
