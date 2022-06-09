There is no video meditation this week due to my not having a voice.
This week is Pentecost, the day that the Holy Spirit descended upon the disciples of Christ and gave them super apostle powers. You may think I’m joking but read through Acts chapter 2; that’s what it says. This week, however, we will be reading from Romans 8:14-17, which is short but sweet.
Pentecost is a day when we recognize that God’s spirit is hard wired in every human heart. Honestly, we don’t always tap into that programming, but Jesus tells us we all can live our lives devoted to following the love of God. We also need to recognize where this holy spirit resides, in our hearts, not in a church, not in a communion cup, a piece of bread or even a book.
The holy spirit is people treating other people with love. It is for this reason that Christians, who commit themselves to the Holy Spirit, need to always look for it out in the world, because that spirit is not something we own. It is something we are a part of.
This Sunday the United Church of Christ in Vermont will be raising money for their Hope Fund, meant to support future ministries of the church.
— Rev. Devon Thomas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.