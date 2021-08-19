This week we will read from 1 Kings:2-3, which is a story about power and wisdom. After King Solomon inherited his throne from his father David, God offered Solomon a gift of anything he wanted.
When Solomon considered God’s offer, he chose to ask for the wisdom to be a good king.
This is one of one of those “wish upon a star” moments in the Bible, because even when you had a good king like David, the recurring theme in the book of Kings is how power corrupts even the best of us.
The very human dilemma that this story addresses is about power and how we use it. Do we use it for ourselves or for our community and God? When we look at the disparity of wealth in our society and when we look at the corruption in our politics, we should be able to see some very distinct biblical parallels. It is discouraging and telling that we are struggling with the same problems people were dealing with nearly 3,000 years ago.
We should try to remember that like Solomon, all of us have some type of power over others in this world. We may not have the unlimited power of a King, but if we ignore our responsibilities to others, we have the potential to do harm.
This is what Solomon considered when God offered him anything he wanted. Solomon had the wisdom not to waste that gift on himself, but to use it for everyone.
— Rev. Devon Thomas
