This week we will be talking about the power of words, and we go back to James 3:1-12 where he talks about free speech saying that: “The tongue is a fire!”
James tells us that those who choose to take up roles as leaders in the church need to restrain the things we say, and rather speak with words that glorify God.
Here in America, I feel we have taken freedom of speech for granted. In protecting our rights to freely believe and think differently we have forgotten that with this power comes responsibility. As we continue to wrestle with societal lies and alternate realities, it is good to reflect that this is not something new.
In 2003 we invaded Iraq under the false pretext of eliminating weapons of mass destruction, and we can go further back to the false treaties our nation made with Native Americans for land and resources. In history people with power have always used miss-truth to push their own agenda and James tells us to restrain the freedom we have to harm one another with words.
— Rev. Devon Thomas
