This Sunday we are talking about the future, how the church needs to change in order to meet that future and how churches really struggle with that change.
This week we will read from 1 Samuel 1:4-20. As a child Samuel was the blessed future of his community and today our children remain the blessed future of our communities.
Progressive churches are very aware of the decline of young folks present in our communities and in the pews. Still, we have struggled to address this problem because, truthfully, change in progressive churches has historically been initiated by young people challenging the status quo.
I recognize that most of my congregants have a way they like to worship. A good example is our New Century hymnal, which was new in the 1990s. I call it the old “new” hymnal and I have had congregants tell me that they want to whack me in the face with that good old hymnal after calling it out too much.
Unfortunately, it is these face whacking interactions with young people that have been the driving force of change in churches like mine, and many churches have grown a bit complacent with no young folks to rile things up.
1 Samuel shows us that it is the responsibility of the current generation to pass the torch to future one, and Mark 13 shows us that we need to change ourselves, our churches and our communities into places that share the light of God’s love with a new generation of torchbearers if we wish to see that light live into the future.
— Rev. Devon Thomas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.