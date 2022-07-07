Everyone needs help at some point and in Luke 10:1-11 and 16-20, we see Jesus ask 70 followers to go out to the surrounding villages and help him talk about the love of God. As he does this, he tells them they can expect to run into people who will help them and others who will not. Jesus says, “The harvest is plentiful, but the laborers are few; therefore, ask the Lord of the harvest to send out laborers into his harvest.”
In a lot of ways Christian faith is about helping Jesus out, but I don’t think Jesus asks for our help just because he wants us to share God’s love. I think learning to both help others and be helped by others is a vital part of how we build faith.
As we prepare to celebrate Independence Day, remember how our nation’s independence is protected by its peoples’ interdependence.
When Thomas Jefferson wrote that “all men are created equal,” his intention was to set a precedent of inclusion. As our nation has grown, we have worked hard to expand Jefferson’s words to include others, and that has been a struggle. We still struggle to expand freedom to women, people of color, our LGBTQ sisters and brothers and more.
When we share each other’s burdens, we build bonds of love strong enough to take on the hardships of the world.
— Rev. Devon Thomas
