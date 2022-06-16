It’s Trinity Sunday, so this week we will be talking about the wisdom of God, John 16:12-15, where Jesus tells us, “When the Spirit of truth comes, he will guide you into all the truth.”
I feel passages like these speak to Jesus’ understanding of humanity’s place in God’s creation. According to John, Jesus tells us that we do not understand the full truth of God, but that truth is available to those who are willing to be guided by the spirit.
When Christians speak about the Trinity, Jesus is often referred to as the word of God. Many traditions encourage us to simply trust in the wisdom of God. While I do believe that it is good to trust in God’s wisdom, I also believe it is a mistake to assume that God just wants us to do as we are told like obedient children. John 16 suggests that God wants us to grow up.
I feel we follow God best when, instead of giving our trust to a few powerful people, we share the wisdom and truth and power of God with our neighbors. We need to do more than trust in the wisdom of God. Jesus calls us to grow in our understanding of the truth, so that we can be the people God knows we can be.
— Rev. Devon Thomas
