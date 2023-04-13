This week, Christians the world over remember the final week of Christ’s life on earth. Jesus entered Jerusalem on Palm Sunday, the first communion was held on Maundy Thursday, he was crucified on Good Friday and the Resurrection of Easter.
Holy week is a time where we can recognize the joy, pain and hope of the human condition.
In Matthew 28:1-10 we are told about the moment Mary Magdalene and Mary, mother of James, found Jesus’s empty tomb and learned of his resurrection. In many ways, these two women were the first apostles. They were the ones who were first tasked to share the Christian message.
This is a message of salvation — telling us that no matter how much the world pulls us apart, God will always give us a chance to turn things around.
This is a time for us to seek resurrection, as our LGBTQ siblings face persecution and exclusion — especially from the church — and as our nation struggles with the ideological divisions that scream for us to take up arms against our sisters and brothers. We must remember that Jesus understood that we are imperfect and live with sin. He invites us to change, do better and be reborn as children of God’s love.
