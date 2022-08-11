For centuries, Christians have believed that the day would come when Jesus would return from heaven and fulfill God’s promise of peace on earth. Many Christians envisioned this as a sort of movie-like apocalyptic end of the world where the bad Earth would be smoked, and heaven would just replace it.
For this reason many Christians have chosen to close themselves off from the world and focus only on purifying their soul. Many movements thrive on the idea of detaching from the world; why save if it is to be destroyed anyway. I am pretty sure this is a misinterpretation of Scripture.
Jesus tells us that we do not know when peace will come to this earth, it may take thousands of more years, or it might happen tomorrow. Either way, Jesus says, we should still be doing the work of making the world a more peaceful place when we can.
Jesus tells us that when we give up hope on God’s peace, we leave ourselves ill prepared for what we will need to do when peace does arrive. He tells us that we have a role to play in the story of this world, and if we ignore it, we may be caught sleeping when God does show up in our lives.
— Rev. Devon Thomas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.