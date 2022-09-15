In Luke 15:1-10, Jesus tells us that a repentant sinner is a big deal. “Just so, I tell you, there is joy in the presence of the angels of God over one sinner who repents.”
What is it about repentance that is worth throwing a party for? Well, I would argue that the reason is it does not happen very often.
We can be good people and do bad because very often the bad things we do are things we are not aware of or do not want to acknowledge. This is the reason repentance is so special. It is our ability to recognize that we did something wrong and then to acknowledge that wrongdoing.
This is a fundamental way that people of faith can grow as good people in the world, by identifying the things we do that are unloving, owning up to it and then healing that harm.
Repentance is about being self-critical, and it is also about choosing to follow our mistakes or to follow God.
When we hear passages the one above, we often assume we are not the lost sheep, but honestly, we all are in some way or another. True growth calls us to recognize where we mess up and repent. It is by recognizing our mistakes that we truly can become followers of Jesus.
— Rev. Devon Thomas
