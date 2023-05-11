This week we look to the original rock of the church, the apostle Peter, who in 1 Peter 2:2-10, tells us that we can become the stones that form God’s church on earth.
In this letter, Peter calls upon us ordinary folks to be the stuff that holds Christ’s community together. Peter is the perfect messenger to tell us about how God’s love can transform us. We meet Peter in the Bible when he is an everyday guy, making a living as a fisherman, but after Jesus ascended to heaven, Peter suddenly was the leader of the Christian movement. Peter helped pull together a coalition of everyday folks who stood up to the power of Rome and spoke to the world about love, acceptance and justice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.