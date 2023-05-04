Being united in faith comes with its challenges, and one of those challenges is having to recognize when you are responsible for harm.
This week is Good Shepherd Sunday, and we will talk about the gates that are Jesus Christ. In John 10:1-10, Jesus refers to himself as a gate through which the people of God may enter to speak to God’s sheep, people and children.
Jesus tells us that those who minister in God’s name should approach God’s people through the teachings of love he shows us and not to jump over the fence with intentions of exploitation or abuse.
The institution of the church is a tough spot, in no small part because many who say they are serving God, have chosen not to honor this teaching of Jesus, and have used their power to harm those who trust them.
Those we sit with at Christ’s table have the power to change us. This is why Jesus tells us to respect the boundaries of love, because God wants us all to be happy and safe when we sit at the Lord’s table together.
