Being united in faith comes with its challenges, and one of those challenges is having to recognize when you are responsible for harm.

This week is Good Shepherd Sunday, and we will talk about the gates that are Jesus Christ. In John 10:1-10, Jesus refers to himself as a gate through which the people of God may enter to speak to God’s sheep, people and children.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.