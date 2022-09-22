This week we talk about God and money, in particular Luke 16:1-13, the parable of the bad manager.
This is a story about the value of friends over money. In the passage, Jesus tells us we cannot serve God and money. When the manager lost access to his master’s wealth, he had to find a more valuable form of currency — friendship.
Jesus tells us that the manager was shrewd to invest in friends, but the way he went about this was very underhanded as well. Jesus refers to this as dishonest wealth. Or wealth gained in less-than-ideal ways. In this parable Jesus asks us to question what real wealth is.
Does it matter how we achieve wealth?
As people of faith, we should work to try to put value into the love of God. I feel Jesus is telling us that if we can love our neighbors the way that God loves us, it is then that we will truly understand what wealth is to God.
— Rev. Devon Thomas
