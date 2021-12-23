Christmas Eve services at the Hyde Park United Church of Christ will be at 4 p.m. In Jeffersonville, Christmas Eve service starts at 5:30 p.m. All are welcome.
The fourth week of Advent is all about love. While people say the words “I love you” all the time, I think Jesus would challenge us not to just take those words, sentiments and emotions at face value. When we say we have love for someone they need to know that love is backed up with deeds.
Ultimately, I feel Jesus’ call to love means that we should try and do what is best for each other and doing that can take multiple failed attempts.
Love for me right now is my wife trying to get through a difficult pregnancy. Trying to support her as she struggles has reshaped my understanding of just how difficult it can be to share the gift of a mother’s love.
Love is not just the feel good moments in life, it is also the work we put in to make those moments happen. We must work together and with God to make this world a place where all children know what it means to be loved.
— Rev. Devon Thomas
