Last week we explored Luke 4, and the story of how Jesus, back in Nazareth, was confronted about being the Messiah. Jesus had an opportunity to deny he was the savior sent from God and avoid conflict, but he spoke the truth. This week we continue that story.
How do we, as people of faith, stay honest about God in a world that does not always want our honesty.
In Luke 4, when asked about his opinion of God, he was honest. That type of honesty takes strength, especially if you know you are going to literally be thrown off a cliff. (Luke 4:29)
It is understandable that none of us want to be thrown off a cliff, which is why this passage directly talks about how people of faith should minister to one another. Christians believe we are all seeking God in our lives and that we each have a responsibility to help one another. Being honest is an important way in which we find direction to God.
We cannot journey together if we are unable to trust each other. It is for that reason, Jesus shows us, that right or wrong, we must tell it as we see it.
— Rev. Dev Thomas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.