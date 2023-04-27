This week, I will be away from the pulpit, but I will leave you with a meditation on Luke 24:13-35, the walk to Emmaus, when Jesus appears to two travelers and walks with them, listening to how they had been with the group to see him die and discover the empty tomb.
When they sat down to share a meal with Jesus, they were able to see him for who he was before he suddenly vanished.
The walk to Emmaus is a journey every Christian takes with Jesus, allowing us to discover our own path that can help God and heal the world.
Love can take on many forms and love can pop up in the most unexpected places. It can show up in the form of missions, such as the interfaith teach in event our Lamoille churches are contributing to on Saturday, June 3, to raise awareness of poverty and raise money for an area wide benevolence fund.
As we walk with Jesus, we will all find ways in which Christ reveals himself. These revelations give us all the opportunity to be apostles of Jesus’ message of love, in word, deed or just a loving presence.
