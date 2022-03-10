This Sunday is the beginning of Lent. This means that Christians all over the world are getting ready to reset themselves and update into a life more in tune with God.
During Lent we set 40 days aside to follow in the example of Jesus, who in Luke 4:1-13 spends 40 days in the wilderness to reset himself before he started his ministry. I think it is important that Jesus’ time in the wilderness was not described to us as a time of isolation; rather, it was a time of discomfort and temptation.
It is during Lent that Christians try to address the corruption in their own hearts, and to accept a little discomfort in their lives so that they can live closer to God. It is also important to understand that the purpose of Lent is not to suffer; the purpose is to better understand what brings God’s love into our lives.
A lot of good in life comes from our ability to self-check and recognize the things in life that we need as opposed to the things that we want. Jesus tells us that our need to support and love each other should outweigh everything else. This call of God sometimes means enduring a little bit of discomfort to find a far more fulfilling way to live in this world.
— Rev. Devon Thomas
