This week we are talking about sharing because sharing is caring, and we are pretty bad at it.
In Luke 12:13-21, Jesus is asked by a man to help him in getting his brother to split their father’s inheritance, and Jesus tells this person a story about a rich man who was poor in foresight.
The rich man has so much grain he does not know what to do with it all, and so he builds new, massive barns to hold it. But then the man dies.
Jesus asks us, who got to benefit from this man’s grain? He had spent his life thinking about himself and no one else and in the end, he did not get the opportunity to enjoy all that grain. Jesus tells us, this is the fate of those who store treasures for themselves but are not rich toward God. (Luke 12: 21)
Sharing, from the context of faith, is more than just distributing wealth, it is distributing love. The rich man in this story was foolish because he spent all his time and all his love on himself and no one else. Jesus tells us that life is not about the pursuit of wealth, wealth should exist to help spread the love of God.
— Rev. Devon Thomas
