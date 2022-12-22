This week we talk about the virgin birth as depicted in Matthew 1:18-25. There are probably a few people out there who are thinking, what’s there to talk about. It’s about the son of God.
No matter what you believe about Jesus and the virgin birth, there is something about this story for you.
This is a story about Mary having a child from the Holy Spirit. Matthew tells us that both Mary and Joseph agreed this was something they wanted to help God with. Mary put her trust in God and because of her commitment, Jesus was born.
If you are one of the many Christians who questions the story of the virgin birth, know that there are many passages of scripture that tell us Jesus is descended from the line of David and the son of Joseph. The important message of this passage is that Mary trusted God enough that she was willing to put her body and life on the line, in order to give something good to the world.
The message of love that we have on the fourth Sunday of Advent, in many ways, is rooted in our trust and commitment to God. We need to do the best that we can to trust each other the way that Mary trusts God. In a world that often feels dark and imposing, that trust is a light which can build in us the love of Christ.
— Rev. Devon Lee Thomas
