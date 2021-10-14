I think many who are familiar with Spider Man’s origin story remember when Uncle Ben tells Peter Parker, “With great power comes great responsibility.” That saying is a rip-off of Christ when he tells his followers, “The first shall be last and the last shall be first” (Mark 10:31).
Jesus is not talking about superpowers. He is talking about wealth distribution and how those with power and money need to take responsibility in looking after people who do not.
Wealth within the church has always been a hotly debated topic. The church itself is a good example of this as we process this week’s report from the Catholic Church in France that over 200,000 children were abused by priests since the 1960s.
Christianity is not meant to be a predatory playground; it is meant to show us how to be good people. If our moral leaders are only showing us how to abuse others what does that teach the rest of us?
I will just say, if we are going to apply this example of power to life here in Lamoille County, we can start by looking at our lack of affordable housing.
While Jesus tells us that for human people the temptation of wealth and power can be consuming, it is not this way for God. If we commit ourselves to a moral authority, if we work to remind ourselves that the first should come last and the last should come first, will we use our power for good
— Rev. Devon Thomas
