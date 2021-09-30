This week we talk about helpfulness. In Mark 9:38-50, Jesus’ disciples tell him of a person going around healing folks in Jesus’ name. They tell Jesus they are outraged that someone would go around making use his public image without his consent. But Jesus told his disciples that if this person is helping people in his name, then this person was being helpful, and helpfulness is good.
Jesus tells his disciples to not only let this person keep on keeping on, but to also not get in their way, sternly telling them that to interfere in the good works of a friend would be unkind.
In a way Jesus is telling us to be helpful people, and if we see someone helping others out, we should not interfere with that; rather, we should encourage and support it.
Jesus asks why, instead of helping people out, we often work so others fail?
Look at our politics right now and how they are rooted in self-preservation and sabotage. If Jesus from Mark 9:38-50 were to speak to folks running the show right now he would say, “If an election causes you to turn from the love of God, it is better to lose that election than to pass up the kingdom of heaven.” This was Jesus’ message to his disciples, and it is his message to us.
— Rev. Devon Thomas
