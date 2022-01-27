We are now in the third Sunday after Epiphany, and our readings this week continue the trend of being true and honest with ourselves and our world. This week we will be reflecting upon Luke 4:14-21, where Jesus returns to Nazareth after ministering in Galilee.
Knowing that Jesus had been proclaiming himself the Messiah, Jesus’ hometown synagogue invited him to read from the book of Isaiah. The passage Jesus read says “The Spirit of the Lord is upon me, because God has anointed me to bring good news to the poor. God has sent me to proclaim release to the captives and recovery of sight to the blind, to let the oppressed go free.”
After reading this Jesus sits among the congregation enduring one of the most awkward moments of silence in history, which Jesus breaks by saying, “Yes, I am the Messiah.”
Later he got run out of town.
This week we celebrated Martin Luther King Day, and I reflected upon King’s letter from a Birmingham jail. In it, King telling it as it is and criticizing those he called, in his words, the “white moderate,” who he said “is more devoted to order than to justice, who prefers a negative peace, or the absence of tension, to a positive peace, which is the presence of justice.”
As I read his words I reflected on this week’s Senate debate over voting rights, and how Sen. Kyrsten Sinema had tweeted her admiration of King’s legacy, not realizing how elevating her fear of removing the filibuster over ensuring Americans’ right to vote dialed into the very things King declared obstacles to God’s justice in the world.
It is our job as people of faith to be bold, like Jesus and King, and to pursue God’s justice if we are ready or not.
— Rev. Devon Thomas
