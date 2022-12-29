This Saturday we celebrate Christmas Eve. Once again, we’ll light the advent candles and sing “Silent Night” in the sanctuary. Though it seems routine, there is a positive message behind our Christmas Eve services that we may overlook.
The Christmas story comes to us from several books of the Bible. We draw from the story shared in the gospels of Matthew and Luke and sprinkle in a bit of what John says about Jesus’ birth too. There is no single passage from which to get the story we all know it today — the one with the shepherd, wise men and angels.
Christmas is rooted in understanding that, as we come to the end of the year, our hope for the world often has taken a beating and it is hard to see the good of this earth. The theological reason Christians celebrate Christmas is because, for centuries, people have understood that this world burns you out and it’s good to take some time to rekindle a flame of hope, peace, joy and love.
When we light the advent candles during the Christmas Eve service, it is meant to show us that the gifts God gave us are still lighting up the dark places of this world. That light burns brighter when you take it up for yourself and it burns brighter still when you share the light with others.
— Rev. Devon Lee Thomas
