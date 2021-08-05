Christians have always had a close connection with food. The idea that God loves us and sustains us is closely linked to the food we eat.
This can be linked back to the Hebrew Bible in Exodus 16:2-4, 9-15 where God saves the Hebrew people from starving by making bread out of morning dew.
The moral message here is that our lives here on earth are not by accident. God wants us to be here, and we have a purpose.
Jesus tells us that the sustaining gifts of God are not always gifts of literal food, but the food of the spirit, which is the knowledge that we are doing what God put us here to do.
What is this soul filling work that we can do in our lives? Sometimes it is literally feeding people, as local food shelves do, or providing space and assistance for neighbors struggling with addiction. It can be signing a petition that literally calls for space to be a place for everyone and not just billionaires and trillionaires.
Jesus recognized inequality and the many shapes and forms it took and he stood up against it at every opportunity. Are we willing to do that same in our lives?
As we watch the House hearings on the Jan. 6 insurrection are we willing to hear the voices of the officers who formed a thin blue line protecting our democracy?
Are we willing to follow Jesus into those spaces; are we willing to eat the food of God?
— Rev. Devon Thomas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.