Luke 17: 5-10 is a parable, but it is mostly a story of service, and how doing good work sometimes does not feel very rewarding.
Jesus tells us that if we have faith that is even the size of a mustard seed then we can grow that faith in even the most hostile environments. This last week the church in Jeffersonville was broken into and vandalized. This has been a shock to the community.
Our church in many ways is a representation of our faith. We have put a lot of love and work into the building and the community that uses it. Having someone treat our church with such disrespect is a very personal blow. It makes one question the love in every human heart, and if the work we have undertaken has had any positive effect at all.
It is moments like this that our faith is important because we are told love does not always grow overnight, and sometimes we may need to do more work before we get the reward we are looking for.
It is hard when misfortune comes our way, but Jesus would remind us that the love of God runs deeper than a building and even though it may feel like God’s rewards are far away, if we have faith in the love of God, then we can find God’s rewards in even the most difficult of times.
I pray for all of us who are struggling that faith will help you find a love to heal you.
— Rev. Devon Thomas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.