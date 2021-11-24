This week we are talking about truth, as we grapple with the vastly different understandings of truth that we hold to in our increasingly polarized society.
The Bible itself wrestles with human truths, challenging us not just to confront the truths we believe ourselves, but even what seems to be the reality of the world. As Jesus is put on trial before Pontius Pilate, and asked if he is the King of the Jews, Jesus evades the question, saying instead that he is a king of truth. What does that mean?
As humans struggle to understand that honoring the truth of God’s love means trying to overcome the injustice of our reality, religious truth encourages us to accept that the existence of injustice in the world is not because that is just how the world is, it’s because there is something wrong with the world.
Do we want to live in a world where we are constantly preying on each other? Because if we can’t even begin to imagine a better world for ourselves, how will we ever make things better?
Jesus dared to dream of a better world, and he challenges us to dream along with him, not to make the best of the world as it is, but to help make the world the way God knows it can be.
— Rev. Devon Thomas
