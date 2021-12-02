This marks the start of a season where we remember the gifts of Jesus. This is a time of thanksgiving, but it is also a time of healing and renewal. I have always felt it fitting that we end the year with Advent because often it is at the end of years like these that we really do need to consider the gifts we have in life, because sometimes God’s greatest gifts feel like a lot of work.
Christianity in many ways is defined by our struggle against suffering in the world, but even the faithful need to heal. And so, during Advent we faithfully recharge the love of God inside of us.
It is times like the holidays that we can restore and heal the connections that bind us as citizens of our nation and this world.
During Advent we remember the gifts Jesus gives us — hope, peace, joy and love — and I believe these gifts are present in every human heart, we just understand them differently. It is overcoming those differences that are the struggle, but it is also in doing so that we receive God’s greatest reward — family.
We need to bring love together in our lives, so that our lives can love others. May we be blessed this Advent season with loved ones we can be thankful for.
— Rev. Devon Thomas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.