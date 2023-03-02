This week is the first Sunday of Lent, and we start off the season by following Jesus into the wilderness. During this preparation, Christians work on trying to become better followers of Jesus.
Matthew 4:1-11 is the story of how Jesus worked to become a better messenger of God. Before starting his ministry, Jesus spent 40 days in the wilderness to overcome temptation. The devil tempted Jesus with food, power and wealth, but Jesus resisted.
A criticism of many Christian traditions is that they have lost track or failed to keep up with what love looks like today. There are denominations that refuse to ordain women as ministers or priests, they refuse to recognize God’s love to our LGBTQ+ brethren. Christianity doesn’t succumb to corruption.
Some of those corruptions are little things, like sneaking in a late-night snack. Others may be larger corruptions that leave victims like the students who were injured and killed last week at the Michigan State shooting. Human beings are capable of a wide range of corruptions.
This is why Christians practice Lent — to spend time in the wilderness and learn about ourselves and our relationship with God.
