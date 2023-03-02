This week is the first Sunday of Lent, and we start off the season by following Jesus into the wilderness. During this preparation, Christians work on trying to become better followers of Jesus.

Matthew 4:1-11 is the story of how Jesus worked to become a better messenger of God. Before starting his ministry, Jesus spent 40 days in the wilderness to overcome temptation. The devil tempted Jesus with food, power and wealth, but Jesus resisted.

