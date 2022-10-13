This week we look at how gratitude helps grow our faith. Our reading from Luke 17:11-19 talks about Jesus and the 10 men with leprosy. They asked Jesus to be healed, and Jesus sent them off to the temple where they were miraculously healed.
Of these 10, only one came back to show their gratitude to Jesus. This person was a Samaritan. Samaritans were a persecuted people in Jesus’s age and so we should recognize this man had more problems than just being sick. However, this Samaritan is the one who recognized Jesus’ kind act.
I feel the lesson of this passage is to remind us that kindness often goes unrecognized. We often can get so wound up in our own lives, that it is hard to recognize others even when they do something special for you.
We live in an era where we are actively being pitted against one another. We are being taught to fear people from different countries, racial backgrounds and cultures. This is something Jesus warns us against, because often it is the people we are told to ignore who have the most love to give. If we cannot take the time to recognize others and their experiences of both love and struggle, then can we really say we are trying to love as Jesus loved?
— Rev. Devon Thomas
