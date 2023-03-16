This week we will discuss living water, which sounds like a kid’s toy or a horror movie but is actually another term Jesus uses for the Holy Spirit.
Our reading this week will be from John 4:5-42 where we are told the story of how Jesus met a Samaritan woman at a village well. He asked her if she would give him some water, and this started a discussion about the power of the Holy Spirit.
Jesus tells her about a time when people would be free to worship God outside of mountain temples or Jerusalem and about a God who was for all people. He was intentionally breaking a social barrier with a Samaritan to make a connection to a person many Jewish folks of the time would not have seen as a full person.
When we start to believe that our churches are sacred for only a few of us, we are forgetting the foremost commandments Christ gives us, to love and welcome first. When we start to say that God’s love is reserved for only those who worship in Jerusalem, we are forgetting those first commandments.
We have a responsibility to share God’s sustenance with all who want it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.