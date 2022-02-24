This week we reflect on Jesus’ “Love thy Neighbor” sermon in Luke 6:27-38.
Loving our neighbors is an all-round moral benchmark preached by many different faiths and traditions. However, I think Christians often overlook the context in which Jesus tells us to love our neighbors, because while it is easy to say we wish to love some of our neighbors, it is the neighbors we do not like, or who do not like us, that Jesus is telling us to focus on.
Obviously, this is an important message to share during this historic time of division and hate that we live in, and I, too, sometimes have trouble crossing the cultural, political and ideological boundaries we have built around ourselves. Forgiveness is probably the hardest task that God puts before us, and it feels even harder to forgive those who do not seem to want forgiveness. It is easy to return hate for hate, it is harder to respond with love.
Here in Lamoille County, we should be able to set aside our differences and build a community that allows for all people to be fed and to have a home. It is the hope of Christ that we can build a community that values all people — those who have been here for generations and those who are new among us.
— Rev. Devon Thomas
