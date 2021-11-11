This week we explore Mark 12:38-4, the story of the widow at the temple. In this passage Jesus points out how the wealthy people in the congregation were donating chests full of treasure and receiving a lot of recognition and praise, but then he pointed his disciples to a poor widow, who gave the temple her last two copper coins, and Jesus said hers was the greater gift.
The temple let people know that the more impressive the gift the more God would favor you. So, for this woman just being at the temple came at a personal and financial cost, and Jesus was correct to point out that the temple was not going to give her anything back for all that she had given just to be there.
This criticism of the temple is similar if not the same as the criticism the church is receiving now. When we go to church are we honoring God or are we honoring the church?
We all see how the church has allowed and covered for clergy who abuse their congregants, how it extorts money from its followers under the pretext of faith or chooses to be silent in the face of injustice.
In Lamoille County, a lot of congregations serve Christ and try to live into the love of God. We may not always agree, but as long as we are trying to love then we are living into God’s call.
— Rev. Devon Thomas
