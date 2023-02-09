This week we talk about the prophets, which have a very important role in the Bible. When the Jewish kingdoms fell into a state of corruption or godlessness, a prophet usually popped up as a reminder that God of Israel, ultimately, is a God of justice.
The Bible wants us to know that Jesus is the inheritor of this crazy prophetic tradition — there is a tradition within the Christian Church to refer to Jesus as the last prophet, but that is wrong. The prophetic tradition did not end with Jesus because God’s conversation with his children is a never-ending one.
