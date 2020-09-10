For the next few Sundays we will combine worship with the United Church of Johnson. Services at 9:30 a.m., and masks are required.
We are looking to see if there would be any parents who are interested in sending their children to Sunday school? As we gear up for the new year we are looking for participants. If this is of interest contact Deb Henderson at dhenderson128@comcast.net or Lisa Stearns at lisalocke2001@yahoo.com for more information.
We ask for continued prayers for our world in the craziness that surrounds us.
— Lisa Stearns
