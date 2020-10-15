Our topic and focus for worship and community involvement in October is harvest.
This week we will explore the legacy of Dr. Norman Borlaug, recipient of the Nobel Prize for Peace (1970), and how he changed the world by teaching crop sciences that provided food for millions of people.
As people of faith we believe God calls us to care for our neighbors in need, to teach nutrition, and provide healthy foods for our neighbors who need assistance. You are welcome to join with us in our journey of faith education and mission service.
Our church in Johnson will host its annual chicken pie supper on Oct. 17, 5-7 p.m. This meal will be served as takeout; a greeter will guide you to the ticket booth and pick-up site.
Worship and church school is now in person and available online each Sunday. The 8:45 a.m. service begins in United Church of Johnson, and the 10:15 a.m. service begins at Second Congregational UCC Church, Hyde Park.
— Rev. Dr. WendyJaine Summers
