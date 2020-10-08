Our churches share a minister and a common theme each month. The focus for worship, study, and spiritual reflection in October is Harvest Season. Each Sunday the Scripture lessons, children's story, hymns, song for meditation and message for our time, will highlight growth of edible plants, the harvest of produce and sustainability of food supplies for all humankind.
On Oct. 17 our church in Johnson will offer their annual Chicken Pie Dinner. You may purchase this dinner for take-out by driving around the church building, stopping at the kitchen door and a member of the church will serve you between 5-7 p.m. Members of our church look forward to this dinner each year. Due to the pandemic we are all experiencing they are sad that this dinner cannot be provided as an indoor social gathering, however, the wonderful recipes and this delightful supper will be delicious. You are welcome to pick up the dinner and enjoy this meal at home.
Church School on Sundays will begin in each church in October. All children are welcome!
— Rev. Dr. WendyJaine Summers
