Gratitude is an important emotion with meaningful spiritual elements and positive behavior influence. Our worship theme in November is gratitude. The celebration of the Thanksgiving holiday may be different for many people here in our two churches this year.
Different can be good. Exploring options for connecting with our family, friends, community and God this holiday season can lead to positive inner reflection, and strengthening of our gratitude.
Each Sunday in November as you enter the church write your ideas on a paper and hand them to a deacon. During worship there will be a time for gratitude readings.
— Rev. Dr. WendyJaine Summers
