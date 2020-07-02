The church is offering a summer education program for church members, as well as members of the United Church of Johnson — “Into the Wilderness, Outcomes Compassion.”

Human aggression and violence toward people begins with prejudice. Prejudging people is rooted in the lack of adequate information about human diversity, and insufficient opportunity or willingness to engage learning about others. The escalation of violence increases with one’s determined unwillingness to engage learning about a person or a group of similar people.

One’s culture, ethnicity, gender identity, race, age, generation identity, sexual orientation, economic status, age and educational achievements are unique to every human being. 

On the wilderness path leading to the parsonage, the thick forest canopy and the hilltop breeze provide an excellent, safe and peaceful outdoor learning center. The time you invest in learning the path to peace will strengthen your spiritual understanding of the beauty of God’s creativity in human diversity, and enable you to be fully present as one who treats people with respectful appreciation. In our nation, there is no time like the present for this study, this journey. 

There will be four sessions, with groups will be limited to 10 people. Group one meets on Tuesdays, 6-7:30 p.m., July 14 through Aug. 4. Group two meets Wednesdays, 8-9:30 a.m. July 15 through Aug. 5. Group three meets Wednesdays, 6-7:30 p.m. July 15 through Aug. 5. Group four meets Thursdays, 8-9:30 a.m. July 16 through August 6. To register, send email to Rev.Summers@icloud.com, or call 802-730-0168.

— Rev. Dr. WendyJaine Summers

