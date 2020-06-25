We hope all the fathers out there were able to spend time with loved ones celebrating your special day. Having lost my father at a young age, I often wonder what my adult life would have looked like with him in it. It is at this time we remember how special they were and are so to all the dads out there — both in heaven and on Earth — we say thank you for all you do and have done.
We hope you are staying cool. Remember to catch our livestream services on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. through our Facebook page. We continue to pray for those in need and for our world that we may see peace. We pray for healing and recovery, and most of all we pray for guidance. In these trying times, prayers are most important, and for those who have witnessed it, the power of prayer does work and doesn’t cost a thing. God listens; he is just waiting for you to start the conversation.
— Lisa Stearns
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.