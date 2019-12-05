Please note that our monthly breakfast scheduled on Dec. 7 has been canceled. We will be holding our annual craft show on that day.
Join us at the Hyde Park Elementary School from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Lots of vendors to choose from.
Our annual Holiday Children’s Program will take place on Sunday, Dec. 15, at 10:15; we hope you will join us. Regular services are on Sundays at 10:15 a.m. All are welcome to attend.
Remember during the busy hustle and bustle of the holiday to take a moment, say a prayer for those in need, and to pay it forward. There is no better gift than giving to someone else in need.
— Lisa Stearns