Please note that our monthly breakfast scheduled on Dec. 7 has been canceled. We will be holding our annual craft show on that day.

Join us at the Hyde Park Elementary School from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Lots of vendors to choose from.

Our annual Holiday Children’s Program will take place on Sunday, Dec. 15, at 10:15; we hope you will join us. Regular services are on Sundays at 10:15 a.m. All are welcome to attend.

Remember during the busy hustle and bustle of the holiday to take a moment, say a prayer for those in need, and to pay it forward. There is no better gift than giving to someone else in need.

— Lisa Stearns

Tags

We invest in the community. Invest in us.

Show us you enjoyed this content by becoming a newspaper subscriber.

Comment Policy

We use a Facebook Comments Plugin for commenting. No personal harassment, abuse or hate speech is permitted. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. We moderate every comment. Please go to our Terms of Use/Privacy Policy "Posting Rules and Interactivity" for more information.