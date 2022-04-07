Here are the observances of Holy Week and the celebration of Easter:
• Palm Sunday, April 10: 8:30 a.m.
• Ash Wednesday, April 13: Joint service with Second Congregational Church Jeffersonville, 6 p.m., in Jeffersonville.
• Maundy Thursday, April 14: Zoom soup and supper service; call 802-888-3636 for details.
• Good Friday, April 15: noon to 3 p.m. for prayer and meditation
• Easter Sunday, April 17: sunrise service at 7 a.m. Meet at the church to walk to the service around the corner. Our regular Easter service is at 8:30 a.m.
— Wiffy Brooks
