We are exploring gratitude in November. We have placed a cornucopia in our sanctuary as a symbol of abundance and nourishment. It is overflowing with flowers, apples, grapes, sweet potatoes and pumpkins.
Our stewardship campaign runs through November. This year’s theme is “Beloved, Love.”
“Beloved, let us love one another, because love is from God; everyone who loves is born of God and knows God.” (1 John 4:7)
We are exploring three great loves: love of children, love of neighbor and love of creation. Lay leaders will be running our service this coming Sunday.
— Deborah Henderson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.