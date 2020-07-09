We have begun summer services, combining with the United Church of Johnson in person. For the month of July, services will be held in Johnson at 9:30 a.m. If you feel more secure watching remotely, continue to livestream our services through our Facebook page. In August, we will return to Hyde Park.
Have someone you’d like to light our tower for? We take donations and you can do a memorial or in honor of someone special. Inquire about the form you need to fill out.
Our fundraiser for our bricks is still ongoing. If you are interested in purchasing a brick to be placed in our front walkway, contact 888-3636 for more information.
Last week, Rev. Dr. WendyJaine submitted information for a four-week adult class being offered. Group size will be limited to 10 people.
You can register for one group only. Schedule: July 14-Aug. 7, 2020. Group one meets on Tuesdays, 6-7:30 p.m. (July 14, 21, 28 and August 4); Group two meets on Wednesdays, 8-9:30 a.m. (July 15, 22, 29, and Aug. 5); Group three meets on Wednesdays, 6-7:30 p.m. ( July 15, 22, 29 and Aug. 5); Group four meets on Thursdays, 8-9:30 a.m. (July 16, 23, 30, and Aug. 6).
To register, email Rev.Summers@icloud.com. Two books will be offered: “Waking Up White and Finding Myself in the Story of Race” by Debby Irving and “Twelve Steps to a Compassionate Life” by Karen Armstrong. Upon registration, the curriculum information will be provided for you, along with directions to the parsonage site, and what you will need to bring.
We pray pay tribute to those who fought for our freedom. We hope you all had a blessed Fourth of July. And remember to pray, because God does listen.
— Lisa Stearns
