A reminder that service hours have changed to 9:30 a.m. Join us as we journey with our speakers to learn lessons of faith, hope and love.
Sermons can be viewed on our Facebook page.
Take a moment to say a prayer of blessing. As we inch toward spring let us remember that as the seasons change, so do we. We learn appreciation for warmer temperatures and vibrant sunshine. Praise God for being with us always.
— Lisa Steams
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.