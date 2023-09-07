The first day of Sunday school this year will be Sunday, Sept. 17. Celebrate Wonder All Ages is a curriculum that seeks to celebrate spirituality through wonder. Children are naturally spiritual beings and everyday theologians. We want children to recognize and name this spirituality found within themselves and in all the world around them.
This curriculum is based on spiritual practices, which are incorporated through play, discovery, biblical exploration, faith conversation and relationship. Children who participate in Celebrate Wonder All Ages will come to know and use spiritual practices to deepen their faith and to grow in their spiritual identity as children of God. These spiritual practices then become building blocks for holy moments and enrich the faith lives of every child. We hope you will come wonder with us as we celebrate the spirit of God in the lives of children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.