There has indeed been seclusion going on with us, which is the reason for our absence from the paper. Like the new flowers that are starting to bloom and changes going on in our social surroundings, we have been working hard to figure out how to keep our members and community safe. Like you, we too are navigating through this pandemic.

With trials come reward and we are changing here at Second Congregational. Beginning in April we welcomed our new pastor, the Rev. Dr. WendyJaine Summers. She comes to us from California. For those interested and have internet access, you can view Rev. WendyJaine’s sermons online on Sundays through Facebook on the Second Congregational Church’s page or webpage. For those interested, we have an opportunity for you to light the tower for someone, either in honor of or in memory of. The information can be found on our webpage.

We have been incredibly blessed to witness the communities around us working together to help take care of each other. In helping our neighbors, it shows and testifies to the love that we as humans still have for each other. Keep spreading that love. Don’t ever stop.

Stay safe and healthy everyone. Be well. God Bless.

— Lisa Stearns

Tags

Comment Policy

We use a Facebook Comments Plugin for commenting. No personal harassment, abuse or hate speech is permitted. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. We moderate every comment. Please go to our Terms of Use/Privacy Policy "Posting Rules and Interactivity" for more information.

Your Local Newspapers Need Your Help!

Reliable news and information is vitally important. Local advertising has been affected by the COVID-19 crisis but the Vermont Community Newspaper Group remains committed to its responsibility to serve its communities. Your communities. With some assistance from loyal readers, community organizations, foundations and other funders, we hope to keep reporters on the job keeping you informed. Please consider making a tax-deductible donation to our local journalism fund. Thank you for your support.