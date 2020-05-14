There has indeed been seclusion going on with us, which is the reason for our absence from the paper. Like the new flowers that are starting to bloom and changes going on in our social surroundings, we have been working hard to figure out how to keep our members and community safe. Like you, we too are navigating through this pandemic.
With trials come reward and we are changing here at Second Congregational. Beginning in April we welcomed our new pastor, the Rev. Dr. WendyJaine Summers. She comes to us from California. For those interested and have internet access, you can view Rev. WendyJaine’s sermons online on Sundays through Facebook on the Second Congregational Church’s page or webpage. For those interested, we have an opportunity for you to light the tower for someone, either in honor of or in memory of. The information can be found on our webpage.
We have been incredibly blessed to witness the communities around us working together to help take care of each other. In helping our neighbors, it shows and testifies to the love that we as humans still have for each other. Keep spreading that love. Don’t ever stop.
Stay safe and healthy everyone. Be well. God Bless.
— Lisa Stearns