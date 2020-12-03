Welcome Advent. And, with that excitement we want to extend blessings. We hope you all had a wonderful, quiet and healthy Thanksgiving.
Please note that all of our wreaths scheduled for sale this weekend on Saturday, Dec. 5, are sold out. We have no more for purchase. Your generosity is amazing and greatly appreciated. May you all be blessed this week.
— Lisa Stearns
